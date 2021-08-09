Queen’s Brian May criticizes Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccine stance

Noted racist turned anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton has been in the news for refusing to play shows that require proof of vaccination, and now fellow classic rocker Brian May of Queen has weighed in on Clapton's anti-vax stance in a new interview with The Independent, as Stereogum points out. He said:

I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man. Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole, they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.

You can read the full interview here.