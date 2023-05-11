Queens of the Stone Age announce new album ‘In Times New Roman,’ share “Emotion Sickness”

Queens of the Stone Age have announced their eighth album and first in six years, In Times New Roman..., due June 16 via Matador. Multiple vinyl variants are up for pre-order. The band's lineup for the album is Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore, and it was recorded and mixed at Josh's own Pink Duck studio, produced by the band, and mixed by Mark Rankin. The first single is "Emotion Sickness," which sounds like classic QOTSA and also works in some psychedelic pop and Bowie-esque vibes in the airy chorus. It comes with a lyric video made by Liam Lynch, and that will premiere Friday (5/12) at 9 AM ET but meanwhile stream the new song below.

Tracklist

Obscenery

Paper Machete

Negative Space

Time & Place

Made to Parade

Carnavoyeur

What the Peephole Say

Sicily

Emotion Sickness

Straight Jacket Fitting

The album is available on standard black vinyl or as one of these color vinyl variants: