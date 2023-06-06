Queens of the Stone Age announce tour w/ Phantogram, Viagra Boys, more (BV presale for NYC)

Queens of the Stone Age will release their new album, In Times New Roman, this month, and they've just announced a North American tour in support. It kicks off in Sterling Heights, MI on August 4 and has them joined at various points along the way by Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop on the tour is at Forest Hills Stadium on August 12 with Phantogram and The Armed and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, June 8 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back on Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.

In Times New Roman is out June 16 via Matador, and there are multiple color vinyl variants available for pre-order now

attachment-quotsa tour loading...

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Tour:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory**

September 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse**

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

September 29 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair**

October 2 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support