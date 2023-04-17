Queens of the Stone Age drop off Welcome to Rockville, The Cult & others added

Queens Of The Stone Age have been announcing festival dates (and a NYC headlining show) starting in May, but they've made a change to their plans. They've dropped off the lineup of the upcoming Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL. The fest released a statement stating that the band are unable to perform due to "unforeseen circumstances":

Rockvillians, we have an unfortunate update to share.. Due to unforeseen circumstances, QOTSA are no longer able to perform at this year’s Welcome to Rockville. We are disappointed to miss playing for you at such a great festival & apologize for any inconvenience caused.’ – Queens of the Stone Age

The festival, which happens May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway, has added The Cult, Attila, Bones UK, Holy Wars and Silly Goose to their lineup, which also includes Tool, Pantera, Slipknot, Deftones, The Mars Volta, and more. Tickets are still available.

QOTSA's tour also includes Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and more. Their NYC show is with Phantogram and The Armed on August 12 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates below.

Queens Of The Stone Age -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/25 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

05/28 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

06/17 Landgraaf, NET – Pinkpop Festival

06/18 Sheessel, GER – Hurricane Festival

06/28 Roskilde, DEN – Roskilde Festival

06/30 Gdynia, POL – Open’er Festival

07/02 Werchter, BEL – Rock Werchter

07/04 Lyon, FRA – Les Nuits de Fourviere

07/05 Albi, FRA – Festival Pause Guitare

07/07 Madrid, SPA – Mad Cool Festival

07/08 Lison, POR – NOS Alive

08/12 New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (feat. Phantogram & The Armed)

09/09 Sao Paulo, BRA – The Town

09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/08 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival