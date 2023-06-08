Queens of the Stone Age @ Forest Hills Stadium on BV presale (password here)
Tickets for the Queens of the Stone Age show at Forest Hills Stadium with Phantogram and The Armed are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use presale password BVQOTSA.
If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates of the QOTSA tour -- which also has dates with Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth -- go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.
Queens of the Stone Age's new album In Times New Roman is out June 16 via Matador, and there are multiple color vinyl variants available for pre-order.