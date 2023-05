Fresh off headlining Boston Calling, Queens of the Stone Age have released "Carnavoyeur," the second single from their upcoming album In Times New Roman..., which arrives 6/16 via Matador. This one's got a darker, moodier vibe than lead single "Emotion Sickness," and it's unmistakably the work of QOTSA. Check it out below.

Multiple color vinyl variants of the new album are up for pre-order now.