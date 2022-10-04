Quentin Tarantino announces book tour for ‘Cinema Speculation’

Former video store clerk Quentin Tarantino will release his first non-fiction book, Cinema Speculation, on October 25 via Harper Collins. It is, of course, about movies. Here's back-of-the-book the synopsis:

In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation, the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans—and all movie lovers—could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever.

To promote Cinema Speculation, Quentin is going on a book tour with Q&A discussions in theaters in a few major North American cities. A full tour announcement hasn't been made yet, but he'll at least hit Los Angeles, San Francisco and NYC in November. The NYC show happens at The Town Hall on November 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM.

Tarantino's last film was 2019's great Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which he then wrote a '70s-style novelization for (which was also great). He's said that his next film, his 10th, will be his last, though he hasn't announced anything about it yet. Stay tuned.

QUENTIN TARANTINO - CINEMA SPECULATION BOOK TOUR

Nov 03 - Los Angeles - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Nov 07 - San Francisco - The Castro Theatre

Nov 16 - NYC - The Town Hall