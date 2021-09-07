Questlove playing Baby’s All Right reopening party

As mentioned, Baby's All Right in Williamsburg reopened last month after over a year shut down due to COVID, and they've now announce a grand reopening party. It happens this weekend, on Saturday, September 11, and features Questlove. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, it's the fifth anniversary of Questlove's weekly Questlove Supreme podcast, and to celebrate he's hosting an event tonight (9/7) at 8 PM ET, with a Q&A, trivia, prizes, and more. Register for the livestream, and get more information, here.

Questlove played some shows with The Roots this summer, including a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival set last month. See pictures from that below.