quickly, quickly announces new EP ‘Easy Listening,’ touring with Quadeca (hear “Satellite”)

quickly, quickly, the project of Oregonian artist Graham Jonson, has announced a new EP titled Easy Listening, due May 26 via Ghostly International (pre-order). The EP's lead single is "Satellite," which Graham explains, "is a love letter to.. satellites. To be totally honest I don’t know what a satellite quite does, but the satellite in my head gives power to every electronic and can help find lost items. Perhaps it’s a love letter to technology, but I don’t love technology. Might just be a catchy song!" "Satellite" is, in fact, very catchy, balancing chill vocals with a wandering synth and jazzy, pattering drums. Listen to it below.

That fusion-y, retro-filtered sound was apparently a goal of the EP, as Graham bought a TEAC reel-to-reel tape machine and hooked it up to Ableton to experiment with the songs: “I used it frequently to add color/texture to the project by running individual instruments through and warping the tape with my finger. After I had finished all the songs, I ran the full mix of every song in a row through the tape to add one more layer of low-fidelity weirdness.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Easy Listening below.

In addition to the EP news, quickly, quickly announced he'll be on tour supporting Quadeca in the coming months. They come to NYC on June 14 at Bowery Ballroom, and tickets go on sale Friday (4/14) at 10am. All dates below.

Easy Listening EP Tracklisting

1. Colors V2/Music

2. Satellite

3. Falling Apart Without You

4. Photobook/Easy Listening

5. Natural Form

6. I Saw A Snake In The Clouds (And I Let It Bite Me) *cassette exclusive*

Quadeca/quickly, quickly -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

5/31 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

6/2 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene - Brick & Mortar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

6/6 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

6/7 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

6/9 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

6/10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

6/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

6/13 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

6/14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/16 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line