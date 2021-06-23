Quicksand announce new album ‘Distant Populations’ & tour, share “Missile Command”
Pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of Quicksand's new album.
Quicksand recently returned with their first new song in three years, "Inversion," a track that feels like Quicksand but really pushes their sound forward and might be even better than their already-great 2017 comeback album Interiors. We named it one of the best punk songs of April. Now, Quicksand have announced a new album -- their fourth overall and second since reuniting -- Distant Populations, which comes out digitally on August 13 via Epitaph and on vinyl on September 24. We've got an awesome-looking "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant available to pre-order exclusively in our stores, limited to 500.
It features "Inversion" as well as the just-released "Missile Command," which is another very promising taste of this album. "It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way," frontman Walter Schreifels said of the song. "He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it's a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn't written it yet." It is indeed very bass-forward, and the heavy, chunky groove is contrasted with a subtle drone and soaring, psychedelic melodies that feel imported from Revolver. Listen and watch the trippy, animated video below.
Like Interiors, the new album was produced by Will Yip, whose production style has defined the recent wave of post-hardcore bands that Quicksand helped inspire. Thematically, the album takes on relationships and communication in the modern world. "Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart," Walter says. "We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones."
Quicksand have also announced a fall tour, beginning in Boston on 9/28, hitting Asbury Park's Stone Pony (9/29) (tickets) the next day, and going to the West Coast and back before hitting hometown NYC venue Bowery Ballroom on 10/29 (tickets) and wrapping up in Philly on Halloween. The tour goes on sale Friday (6/25). All dates are listed below.
Pick up our variant of the new Quicksand record in our store, and while you're there, you can also pick up Interiors on clear/black smoke vinyl, Gorilla Biscuits' self-titled on blue vinyl and Start Today on red vinyl, and other New York Hardcore records.
Distant Populations Tracklist
Inversion
Lightning Field
Colossus
Brushed
Katakana
Missile Command
Phase 90
The Philosopher
Compacted Reality
EMDR
Rodan
Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates
9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live
10/4 Detroit, MI El Club
10/5 Chicago, IL Metro
10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos
10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk
10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground
10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat
10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts
--
30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover
Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: