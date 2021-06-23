Quicksand announce new album ‘Distant Populations’ & tour, share “Missile Command”

Pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of Quicksand's new album.

Quicksand recently returned with their first new song in three years, "Inversion," a track that feels like Quicksand but really pushes their sound forward and might be even better than their already-great 2017 comeback album Interiors. We named it one of the best punk songs of April. Now, Quicksand have announced a new album -- their fourth overall and second since reuniting -- Distant Populations, which comes out digitally on August 13 via Epitaph and on vinyl on September 24. We've got an awesome-looking "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant available to pre-order exclusively in our stores, limited to 500.

It features "Inversion" as well as the just-released "Missile Command," which is another very promising taste of this album. "It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way," frontman Walter Schreifels said of the song. "He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it's a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn't written it yet." It is indeed very bass-forward, and the heavy, chunky groove is contrasted with a subtle drone and soaring, psychedelic melodies that feel imported from Revolver. Listen and watch the trippy, animated video below.

Like Interiors, the new album was produced by Will Yip, whose production style has defined the recent wave of post-hardcore bands that Quicksand helped inspire. Thematically, the album takes on relationships and communication in the modern world. "Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart," Walter says. "We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones."

Quicksand have also announced a fall tour, beginning in Boston on 9/28, hitting Asbury Park's Stone Pony (9/29) (tickets) the next day, and going to the West Coast and back before hitting hometown NYC venue Bowery Ballroom on 10/29 (tickets) and wrapping up in Philly on Halloween. The tour goes on sale Friday (6/25). All dates are listed below.

Distant Populations Tracklist

Inversion

Lightning Field

Colossus

Brushed

Katakana

Missile Command

Phase 90

The Philosopher

Compacted Reality

EMDR

Rodan

Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live

10/4 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5 Chicago, IL Metro

10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk

10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat

10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts

