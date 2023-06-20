Quicksand announce ‘Slip’ 30th anniversary tour

Quicksand's classic debut LP Slip turned 30 earlier this year, and to continue celebrating the anniversary, the band have announced a tour where they'll play it in full. The tour hits 13 North American cities, in October and November including Atlanta, DC, Philly, NYC, Boston, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.

Quicksand bring Slip to NYC on November 5 at Webster Hall. All dates below. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time.

Read more about the enduring influence of Slip according to members of Thursday, Thrice, Cave In, and more.

Quicksand -- 2023 Tour Dates

10/30 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/31 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/01 Washington, DC – Atlantis

11/03 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/04 Boston, MA – Royale

11/05 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/24 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/25 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

11/27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

11/29 Seattle, WA – Neumos

12/01 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

12/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent