Quicksand announce ‘Slip’ 30th anniversary tour
Quicksand's classic debut LP Slip turned 30 earlier this year, and to continue celebrating the anniversary, the band have announced a tour where they'll play it in full. The tour hits 13 North American cities, in October and November including Atlanta, DC, Philly, NYC, Boston, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.
Quicksand bring Slip to NYC on November 5 at Webster Hall. All dates below. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time.
Read more about the enduring influence of Slip according to members of Thursday, Thrice, Cave In, and more.
Quicksand -- 2023 Tour Dates
10/30 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/31 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
11/01 Washington, DC – Atlantis
11/03 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/04 Boston, MA – Royale
11/05 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/24 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/25 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
11/27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
11/29 Seattle, WA – Neumos
12/01 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
12/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent