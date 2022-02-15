Quicksand & Battles playing Max Fish party in Brooklyn

Beloved NYC bar Max Fish closed its original LES location in 2013, much to the dismay of countless regulars, many of them musicians who regularly appear on the pages of BrooklynVegan. It reopened in a new location on the LES, but that location too has since closed, but Max Fish promised to be back. There's still no word of a new permanent Max Fish, but now they're back in the form of a pop-up event that goes down at ZeroSpace in Brooklyn (588 Baltic St) on March 26. They're promising a "warehouse party vibe for one night only" with a Max Fish pop-up bar featuring Max Fish bartenders, DJs, food trucks, Roberta's Pizza, their pool table, and "some of our favorite pinball machines," and there's an amazing music lineup with three bands who may at first seem random together but all contain members who could often be found at Max Fish: long-running math rock freaks Battles, post-hardcore legends Quicksand, and local punks Slam Section. Tickets are on sale now.

A few weeks after this show, Battles will head out on tour with Primus, including NYC-area shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on May 20, NJ's Wellmont Theater on May 21, and Long Island's Paramount on May 22. Quicksand's only other upcoming date at the moment is Furnace Fest.

Last year, Quicksand released Distant Populations, one of the best punk albums of 2021.