Quicksand debut new live lineup with Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky (watch)

Quicksand have been a trio ever since parting ways with original guitarist Tom Capone in 2017, but it looks like they'll be a four-piece once again when they head out on tour this fall. They just put out a new live session video of themselves playing "Colossus" off their excellent new album Distant Populations at Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill Studios, and now on guitar and backing vocals is none other than Cave In frontman Stephen Brodsky (who also played with Quicksand drummer Alan Cage in New Idea Society). Brodsky is of course a perfect fit -- the heavy, atmospheric sound of Cave In's classic Jupiter clearly took some notes from Quicksand's '90s material -- and he not only fills out the sound instrumentally but also helped add in some gorgeous three-part harmonies. See for yourself below.

Quicksand's tour with openers Narrow Head hits NJ's Stone Pony on 9/29 and NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 10/28 & 10/29 (tickets).

Cave In also have upcoming dates including Furnace Fest, Decibel Fest LA (where they're playing Until Your Heart Stops in full), and a three-night NYC run at Saint Vitus.

Read our review of Distant Populations here and pick up a vinyl copy in our shop.

