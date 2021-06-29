Quicksand expand tour, add second Bowery Ballroom show (tix on sale)

Quicksand will be on tour this fall in support of upcoming new album Distant Populations, including a show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on October 29. That show sold out so they've added another Bowery Ballroom show on 10/28 and tickets for that are on sale now.

Quicksand also play Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on 9/29, and hit L.A.'s Troubador on 10/16. All dates are listed below.

You can pre-order Quicksand's Interiors in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live

10/4 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5 Chicago, IL Metro

10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk

10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat

10/28 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts