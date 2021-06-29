Quicksand expand tour, add second Bowery Ballroom show (tix on sale)
Quicksand will be on tour this fall in support of upcoming new album Distant Populations, including a show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on October 29. That show sold out so they've added another Bowery Ballroom show on 10/28 and tickets for that are on sale now.
Quicksand also play Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on 9/29, and hit L.A.'s Troubador on 10/16. All dates are listed below.
You can pre-order Quicksand's Interiors in the BrooklynVegan shop.
Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates
9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live
10/4 Detroit, MI El Club
10/5 Chicago, IL Metro
10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos
10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk
10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground
10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat
10/28 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts