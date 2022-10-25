Quicksand share new post-hardcore banger “Felíz”

Quicksand recently put out "Giving The Past Away," a non-album track from the sessions for 2021's great Distant Populations, and now they've shared yet another track from those same sessions. This one's called "Felíz," and it's a real post-hardcore banger. "This one came together pretty easily, from what I recall coming off of tour we wanted to write something more aggressive for the set; listening now reminds me of something we might have written earlier in our career but still feels right at home with where we’re at currently," Walter Schreifels says. "The lyrics speak to the fleeting nature of happiness which paradoxically is what makes feeling happy such a desirable thing." It does indeed strike a perfect balance between '90s Quicksand and where they're out right now, and it's just as good as anything that did make it onto the album. Listen below.

Meanwhile, Walter's taking part in an upcoming Hüsker Dü tribute show at Brooklyn's Union Pool, and his band Rival Schools are reuniting.