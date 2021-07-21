Quicksand share new song “Brushed” (listen)

Quicksand have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Distant Populations, "Brushed." This one finds the band experimenting with jangly acoustic guitars and channelling a bit of Britpop influence, but still sounding unmistakably like Quicksand. It's another great taste of this album, as you can hear for yourself below.

Quicksand also have an upcoming tour, including NJ's Stone Pony on 9/29 and two nights at NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/28 & 10/29). The 10/29 show is sold out but tickets for the other two are still available. All dates are listed below.

Distant Populations arrives 8/13 via Epitaph. We quickly sold out of our colored vinyl variant of it, but we've got some other Quicksand vinyl and Gorilla Biscuits merch available in our store.

Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live

10/4 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5 Chicago, IL Metro

10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk

10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat

10/28 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts