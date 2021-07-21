Quicksand share new song “Brushed” (listen)
Quicksand have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Distant Populations, "Brushed." This one finds the band experimenting with jangly acoustic guitars and channelling a bit of Britpop influence, but still sounding unmistakably like Quicksand. It's another great taste of this album, as you can hear for yourself below.
Quicksand also have an upcoming tour, including NJ's Stone Pony on 9/29 and two nights at NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/28 & 10/29). The 10/29 show is sold out but tickets for the other two are still available. All dates are listed below.
Distant Populations arrives 8/13 via Epitaph. We quickly sold out of our colored vinyl variant of it, but we've got some other Quicksand vinyl and Gorilla Biscuits merch available in our store.
Quicksand -- 2021 Tour Dates
9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live
10/4 Detroit, MI El Club
10/5 Chicago, IL Metro
10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos
10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk
10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground
10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat
10/28 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts