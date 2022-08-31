Quicksand share new song “Giving The Past Away” ahead of upcoming tour

Last year, New York post-hardcore legends Quicksand released Distant Populations, a genuinely great album that stands tall next to their '90s classics and also sounds fresh within the current post-hardcore scene (that they've left a massive influence on), and now they're sharing another track from the Distant Populations that was left off the album, "Giving The Past Away." The band says:

The working title for this song was "Greatest Quicksand Song Ever" so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations. The only reason we could agree on to leave it off was that we wanted to have some really strong material in reserve for later in the year. Ultimately the title came from the most prominent line in the song which is an embrace of the present which is very in line with our thinking with Distant Populations, we're super proud of this one and are very psyched to share it with the world.

It is indeed a great one, and it scratches the same itch that most of the album does, sounding like a step forward without abandoning what made Quicksand's early records so great. Check it out below.

Quicksand are also gearing up for a tour with Clutch, Helmet, and Butthole Surfers JD Pinkus, and that hits NYC on September 16 at Palladium Times Square. After that tour ends, Quicksand are doing a few headlining shows with support from the back-in-action Shiner, including NJ's Crossroads on October 22 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on October 23. All dates are listed below.

Walter Schreifels' post-Quicksand band Rival Schools also have reunion shows coming up in 2023, and related band Youth of Today just announced four Northeast shows for this fall.

Quicksand -- 2022 Tour Dates

09.13.22 Toronto, CA Rebel*

09.15.22 Boston, MA House Of Blues Boston*

09.16.22 New York, NYC Palladium Times Square*

09.17.22 Baltimore, MD Hammerjacks*

09.18.22 Raleigh, NC The Ritz*

09.20.22 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*

09.21.22 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall*

09.23.22 Birmingham, AL Furnace Fest

09.24.22 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works*

09.25.22 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*

09.26.22 Tampa, FL The Orpheum w/ Bloodlet

09.27.22 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues Orlando*

09.29.22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live*

09.30.22 Dallas, TX The Factory In Deep Ellum*

10.01.22 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom*

10.02.22 Austin, TX Emos Austin*

10.04.22 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren*

10.05.22 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater DTLA*

10.06.22 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford w/ Dark Black

10.08.22 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House*

10.09.22 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

10.10.22 Seattle, WA The Showbox*

10.12.22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot*

10.13.22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium*

10.14.22 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater*

10.15.22 Des Moines, IA ValAir Ballroom*

10.16.22 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall*

10.18.22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar^

10.19.22 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Iron Works^

10.22.22 Garwood, NJ Crossroads^

10.23.22 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall^

* - w/ Clutch, Helmet, JD Pinkus

^ - w/ Shiner