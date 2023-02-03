Quicksand’s ‘Slip’ gets 30th anniversary vinyl reissue (pre-order our exclusive multi-color variant!)

Quicksand's classic, massively influential debut LP Slip turns 30 next week (2/9), and to celebrate, it's getting a 30th anniversary reissue via Iodine Recordings. The reissue includes the bonus track cover of The Smiths' "How Soon Is Now?", and it was remastered from the original tapes by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock, etc). We're thrilled to be launching an exclusive "red with black and yellow marble" vinyl variant of the reissue, limited to 1000 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of our variant above.

There's also a deluxe edition of the reissue that comes with a book featuring commentary from members of several other bands, and we're also sharing some excerpts from the book by members of Thursday, Thrice, Rise Against, Cave In, and Hot Water Music. Read what they had to say HERE.