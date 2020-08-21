Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, RIP

Frankie Banali, drummer and founding member of Quiet Riot, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68. His wife shared the sad news, saying, "He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18PM on August 20th in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.”

Quiet Riot's agent, Ashley Talent Agency, wrote, "He was the very best of men. An articulate and deeply sensitive consummate professional musician/entertainer and a champion for good."

Banali joined Quiet Riot in 1982, just in time for the recording of their #1 1983 album Metal Health which featured their smash cover of Slade's "Cum on Feel the Noize," along with "Slick Black Cadillac" and "Bang Your Head (Metal Health)." He was the only member from that '80s era of Quiet Riot who was still in the current line-up.

Twister Sister's Dee Snider wrote "Wow. What a day. So sad to hear about the loss of Frankie Banali. He fought hard until the end. His playing and rock 'n' roll spirit will live forever. A fellow New Yorker, Frankie was the real deal. RIP my friend. 'Take me away from all this death.'"

Glenn Hughes, who spent time in Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, said, "So very sad that my brother Frankie Banali, passed away last night. Frankie played drums on the the Hughes: Thrall album. There was no one more loyal honorable courageous and committed than Frankie. Words cannot express how I feel. Let’s all share the love for Frankie."

Cinderella guitarist Tom Keifer, wrote, "Saddened to hear that @FrankieBanali has passed away. Not only was he a talented drummer/musician but also a great human being. He will be missed. Condolences, love & prayers to his family and friends."

Pro wrestler Frankie Kazarian called Banali, "One of the best drummers to come out of the 80’s hard rock scene. I used 'Bang Your Head' as entrance music for several years early on. Those drums to kick off that song always got me. Godspeed sir." Fellow wrestler Chris Jericho wrote, "Sorry to hear about the passing of Frankie Banali, one of the greatest rock drummers of the 80s w @QUIETRIOT."

Rest in peace, Frankie. Read a few more tributes, below