Quilt’s Anna Fox Rochinski preps solo debut, ‘Cherry,’ shares title track

Quilt's Anna Fox Rochinski has announced her debut solo album, Cherry, which will be out March 26 via Don Giovanni. It's a departure from the folky psych-rock sound you may associate with her. “I lost interest in chord-based guitar music and constructed this record mostly from melodies and beats and bass lines, with guitar as an accessory rather than necessary ingredient," Anna says, citing Madonna, Can, Midnite Vultures-era Beck, Hungarian guitarist Gabor Szabo, and Robyn's 1995 debut as influences here.

Anna also says Cherry contains “the most personal stuff I've ever written," describing it as "basically a break up album, but one that documents a time period ranging from the last few dying months of a six-year relationship and straight into the period following, when I was truly on my own for the first time in a very long time. A break up not just with a guy, but with an entire place and an entire life.” The first single is Cherry's title track, which is definitely new territory for Anna but you can still hear the melodic style she had in Quilt, too.

You can watch the somewhat surreal "Cherry" video, where Anna has the run of some sort of desert resort/retreat, and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.

Cherry tracklist:

1. Party Lines

2. Hard Won

3. Everybody's Down

4. Going To See Them

5. High Board

6. Epilogue/Overture

7. Cherry

8. The Return

9. No Better

10. No One Love