quinnie announces spring tour (stream debut LP ‘flounder’)

NJ singer/songwriter quinnie had a TikTok hit with her 2022 single "touch tank," and she released her debut full-length, flounder, in February. The collection of vulnerable indie folk songs, which she wrote between the ages of 18 and 20, follows her 2019 EP, gold star, along with songs and demos she self-released on Bandcamp starting in 2017, and you can stream it below.

quinnie has announced some shows supporting flounder in May. The North American dates include stops in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at May 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10 AM.

QUINNIE: 2023 TOUR

MAY 06 Toronto, ON The Drake Underground

MAY 09 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

MAY 10 Chicago, IL Schubas

MAY 17 San Francisco, CA Popscene at Richshaw Stop

MAY 18 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour