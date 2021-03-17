Quivers sign to Ba Da Bing for new LP, share “Gutters of Love” (watch video)

Australian band Quivers announced their sophomore album, Golden Doubt, due out May 28 via Ba Da Bing. It's their first album for the label, and about its title, singer Sam Nicholson says, "Golden, because musically we daydream with the guitars of Teenage Fanclub and The Cure, the singing of The Roches’ sisters, the basslines of Another Sunny Day, and the drums of Lower Dens or Car Seat Headrest. Golden Doubt, because hitting your thirties after losing people knocks you off balance for a while, but no longer caring what the world thinks is always a breakthrough feeling."

They've shared the first single, "Gutters of Love," which has a sunny, anthemic feel, full of harmonized vocals. "'Gutters of Love' is a song about serotonin levels but mostly about love," singer Sam Nicholson says. "We wanted a guitar song that was in love with love but also knows a comedown is coming and you might need your friends to help you get through it. That's why the song is all Holly and Bella harmonies, big guitars, broken Farfisa organ, piano, and a shouty choir. It will be OK."

See the Golden Doubt cover art and tracklisting, and watch the "Gutters of Love" video, below.

QUIVERS - GOLDEN DOUBT TRACKLISTING

Gutters of Love

When It Breaks

Hold You Back

Nostalgia Will Kill You

Chinese Medicine

You’re Not Always On My Mind

Videostores

Overthinking

Laughing Waters

Golden Doubt