R.A.P. Ferreira announces 2022 tour with Sha Ray, Pink Navel & more

R.A.P. Ferreira released not one but two of our favorite rap albums of 2021, and now he's gearing up to go on his most extensive headlining tour in a while. The 'R.A.P. Ferreira & Friends There & Back Again' trek features support from new Ruby Yacht member Sha Ray (fka Kaila Chare) on all dates, plus SB the Moor on all California dates in March and Pink Navel on select Northeast dates in April. There are also select shows with Ceshi, Fatboi Sharif, Teenage Halloween, Professor Caveman and Marcel P.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One on April 12 with Sha Ray, Pink Navel, and Fatboi Sharif, and tickets for that one go on sale Monday (1/10) at 3 PM. There's also a NJ show at The Saint on 4/14 (ticket link TBA). All dates are listed below.

R.A.P. Ferreira -- 2022 Tour Dates

FRI 3/4 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

SAT 3/5 - Hood River, OR @ River City Saloon

SUN 3/6 - Portland, OR @ Kellys Olympian

MON 3/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

TUE 3/8 - Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room

THU 3/10 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

FRI 3/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Peppermint Club

SAT 3/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trill

SUN 3/13 - Tucson, AZ @ Thunder Canyon Brewery

TUE 3/15 - San Antonio, TX @ 502

WED 3/16 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

FRI 3/18 - Norman, OK @ Chouse

SAT 3/19 - CO Springs, CO @ Fritzys

SUN 3/20 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

THU 4/7 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

FRI 4/8 - New Haven, CT @ State House

SAT 4/9 - Portland, ME @ SPACE

SUN 4/10 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell

TUE 4/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

WED 4/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

THU 4/14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

FRI 4/15 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

SUN 4/17 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

MON 4/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

WED 4/20 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmmtr Collective

THU 4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

FRI 4/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

SAT 4/23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Justice Pub

SUN 4/24 - Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.