R.A.P. Ferreira announces 2022 tour with Sha Ray, Pink Navel & more
R.A.P. Ferreira released not one but two of our favorite rap albums of 2021, and now he's gearing up to go on his most extensive headlining tour in a while. The 'R.A.P. Ferreira & Friends There & Back Again' trek features support from new Ruby Yacht member Sha Ray (fka Kaila Chare) on all dates, plus SB the Moor on all California dates in March and Pink Navel on select Northeast dates in April. There are also select shows with Ceshi, Fatboi Sharif, Teenage Halloween, Professor Caveman and Marcel P.
The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One on April 12 with Sha Ray, Pink Navel, and Fatboi Sharif, and tickets for that one go on sale Monday (1/10) at 3 PM. There's also a NJ show at The Saint on 4/14 (ticket link TBA). All dates are listed below.
R.A.P. Ferreira -- 2022 Tour Dates
FRI 3/4 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
SAT 3/5 - Hood River, OR @ River City Saloon
SUN 3/6 - Portland, OR @ Kellys Olympian
MON 3/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
TUE 3/8 - Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room
THU 3/10 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
FRI 3/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Peppermint Club
SAT 3/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trill
SUN 3/13 - Tucson, AZ @ Thunder Canyon Brewery
TUE 3/15 - San Antonio, TX @ 502
WED 3/16 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
FRI 3/18 - Norman, OK @ Chouse
SAT 3/19 - CO Springs, CO @ Fritzys
SUN 3/20 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
THU 4/7 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
FRI 4/8 - New Haven, CT @ State House
SAT 4/9 - Portland, ME @ SPACE
SUN 4/10 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell
TUE 4/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
WED 4/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
THU 4/14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
FRI 4/15 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
SUN 4/17 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
MON 4/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
WED 4/20 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmmtr Collective
THU 4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ 529
FRI 4/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
SAT 4/23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Justice Pub
SUN 4/24 - Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.