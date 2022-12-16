R.A.P. Ferreira announces East Coast/Midwest tour with Eldon and Bright Boy
Fresh off releasing his great new album 5 to the Eye with Stars, R.A.P. Ferreira has revealed more touring plans for 2023. He had previously announced a West Coast/Southwest run with Eldon and AJ Suede (the latter of whom released four albums this year), and now he added an East Coast/Midwest leg with Eldon and Bright Boy. Tickets for both legs are on sale now.
The run with Eldon and Bright Boy hits Brooklyn on March 15 at The Meadows. All dates are listed below.
R.A.P. Ferreira -- 2023 Tour Dates
with Eldon and AJ Suede:
SATURDAY 1/7/2023 Seattle, Washington @ Madame Lou's
SUNDAY 1/8/2023 Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios
TUESDAY 1/10/2023 Sacramento, California @ Starlet Room
WEDNESDAY 1/11/2023 San Francisco, California @ Bottom of the Hill
THURSDAY 1/12/2023 San Diego, California @ Soda Bar
FRIDAY 1/13/2023 Los Angeles, California @ The Echo
SATURDAY 1/14/2023 Phoenix, Arizona @ Trill
SUNDAY 1/15/2023 Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Moonlight Lounge
TUESDAY 1/17/2023 San Antonio, Texas @ 502 Bar
WEDNESDAY 1/18/2023 Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves
THURSDAY 1/19/2023 Austin, Texas @ Hole in the Wall
FRIDAY 1/20/2023 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Sanctuary
SUNDAY 1/22/2023 Colorado Springs, Colorado @ Black Sheep
MONDAY 1/23/2023 Denver, Colorado @ Hi Dive
with Eldon and Bright Boy:
WEDNESDAY 3/1/23 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
THURSDAY 3/2/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimers
FRIDAY 3/3/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
SATURDAY 3/4/23 Cincinnati, OH
SUNDAY 3/5/23 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
TUESDAY 3/7/23 Atlanta, GA @ 529
WEDNESDAY 3/8/23 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
THURSDAY 3/9/23 Jacksonville, FL @ Justice Pub
FRIDAY 3/10/23 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
SATURDAY 3/11/23 Richmond, VA @ The Camel
SUNDAY 3/12/23 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
TUESDAY 3/14/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
WEDNESDAY 3/15/23 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
THURSDAY 3/16/23 New Haven, CT @ State House
FRIDAY 3/17/23 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
SATURDAY 3/18/23 Portland, ME @ SPACE
SUNDAY 3/19/23 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House