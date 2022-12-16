R.A.P. Ferreira announces East Coast/Midwest tour with Eldon and Bright Boy

Fresh off releasing his great new album 5 to the Eye with Stars, R.A.P. Ferreira has revealed more touring plans for 2023. He had previously announced a West Coast/Southwest run with Eldon and AJ Suede (the latter of whom released four albums this year), and now he added an East Coast/Midwest leg with Eldon and Bright Boy. Tickets for both legs are on sale now.

The run with Eldon and Bright Boy hits Brooklyn on March 15 at The Meadows. All dates are listed below.

R.A.P. Ferreira -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Eldon and AJ Suede:

SATURDAY 1/7/2023 Seattle, Washington @ Madame Lou's

SUNDAY 1/8/2023 Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios

TUESDAY 1/10/2023 Sacramento, California @ Starlet Room

WEDNESDAY 1/11/2023 San Francisco, California @ Bottom of the Hill

THURSDAY 1/12/2023 San Diego, California @ Soda Bar

FRIDAY 1/13/2023 Los Angeles, California @ The Echo

SATURDAY 1/14/2023 Phoenix, Arizona @ Trill

SUNDAY 1/15/2023 Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Moonlight Lounge

TUESDAY 1/17/2023 San Antonio, Texas @ 502 Bar

WEDNESDAY 1/18/2023 Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves

THURSDAY 1/19/2023 Austin, Texas @ Hole in the Wall

FRIDAY 1/20/2023 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Sanctuary

SUNDAY 1/22/2023 Colorado Springs, Colorado @ Black Sheep

MONDAY 1/23/2023 Denver, Colorado @ Hi Dive

with Eldon and Bright Boy:

WEDNESDAY 3/1/23 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

THURSDAY 3/2/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimers

FRIDAY 3/3/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

SATURDAY 3/4/23 Cincinnati, OH

SUNDAY 3/5/23 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

TUESDAY 3/7/23 Atlanta, GA @ 529

WEDNESDAY 3/8/23 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

THURSDAY 3/9/23 Jacksonville, FL @ Justice Pub

FRIDAY 3/10/23 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

SATURDAY 3/11/23 Richmond, VA @ The Camel

SUNDAY 3/12/23 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

TUESDAY 3/14/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

WEDNESDAY 3/15/23 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

THURSDAY 3/16/23 New Haven, CT @ State House

FRIDAY 3/17/23 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

SATURDAY 3/18/23 Portland, ME @ SPACE

SUNDAY 3/19/23 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House