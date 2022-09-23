R.A.P. Ferreira announces new album ‘5 To The Eye With Stars,’ shares song ft. Hemlock Ernst

R.A.P. Ferreira has announced a new album, 5 To The Eye With Stars, due November 4 via his own Ruby Yacht label. It's got nine songs, including the just-released lead single "Mythsysizer Instinct," which was produced by Kenny Segal and features a sung hook by Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring (aka Hemlock Ernst). It's a very promising first taste and you can hear it below.

R.A.P. Ferreira also recently released the standalone single "Black Paladin's Theme (Free Take)."

Tracklist

1. fighting back (prod. Daddy Kev)

2. ours (prod. Rose Noir)

3. consolation (inspired by Butter Sunday, a poem by Gabrielle Octavia Rucker) (prod. Joe Nora)

4. sittlichkeit (prod. Basico & ZOCHI)

5. mythsysizer instinct (feat. Hemlock Ernst) (prod. Kenny Segal)

6. ark doors (prod. Rose Noir)

7. lampião's flow (prod. D-Styles)

8. tennessee farmer jutsu (prod. Wylie Cable)

9. boot knife (prod. Frythm)