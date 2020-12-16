R.A.P. Ferreira announces new album ‘bob’s son,’ shares new song “battle report”

R.A.P. Ferreira (aka Rory Ferreira, who's also made music under the monikers milo and scallops hotel) released his great new album Purple Moonlight Pages this year, and he's set to follow that with a new album, bob's son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, on New Year's Day via his own Ruby Yacht label. He says:

this album is an ode to the poet bob kaufman

the inventor of frink and beat

the progenitor of abomunism

the chief bomkoff

connoisseur of oatmeal cookies

The first single is the hazy opening track "battle report," which features Pink Navel. Listen:

Tracklist

1. battle report ft Pink Navel

2. the cough bomber's return

3. yamships, flaxscript

4. diogenes on the auction block

5. redguard snipers ft SB the Moor

6. sips of ripple wine (no stemware)

7. skrenth

8. bobby digital's little wings

9. listening

10. high rise in newark

11. rejoice ft Eldon Somers

12. abomunist manifesto

