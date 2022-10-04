R.E.M., David Byrne & Devo, Wet Leg & more contributing to abortion access benefit compilation
Good Music, in collaboration with Noise For Now, have put together a new benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. It'll be available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours during this week's Bandcamp Friday fundraiser (where Bandcamp waives their cut of profits of sales on the first Friday of the month) on October 7, starting at 12 AM PT, and 100% of net proceeds will go to non-profits working to provide abortion access to all: The Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network, and Noise For Now.
The compilation features previous unreleased recordings (including covers, remixes, demos, live versions, and new songs) by Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), David Byrne & Devo, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, R.E.M., Pearl Jam, Soccer Mommy, Sleater-Kinney, PUP, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Ty Segall, Thao and Tune-Yards, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Gia Margaret, Foals, Dirty Projectors, Bully, Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen, Disq, Mary Lattimore, Hand Habits, My Morning Jacket, Silversun Pickups, Squirrel Flower, Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Water From Your Eyes, Andrew Bird, Animal Collective, and more. See the full list of contributing artists below.
Kim Gordon designed the compilation's cover art, and it's also available to pre-order as a t-shirt.
