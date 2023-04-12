R.E.M. reflect on ‘Murmur’ on its 40th anniversary

R.E.M. released their iconic debut album, Murmur, 40 years ago today. To celebrate, all four band members -- Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe -- have shared memories from the album.

"40 years ago today R.E.M. released our first ever album, Murmur," Stipe wrote on his instagram. "1983. I am so proud of that and to misquote Todd Haynes, 'We set out to change the world, and ended up just changing ourselves.' To all the people along the way who ever since have made my life a living, breathing, blessing—thank you! Especially to Peter, Mike, Bill, and Bertis, thank you for your enduring friendship and love, and for believing in and trusting me through some really raucous and fun times. I feel like the luckiest guy on earth I am not exaggerating."

Peter Buck wrote, "If, on the way to the first day of recording Murmur, we had chanced upon a radio rebroadcast from exactly forty years previous, we would have heard speeches from Franklin Roosevelt, news about World War II, and the swinging sounds of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller. Forty years is a looong time. I’m more than gratified that Murmur is still floating around in the ether."

Mike Mills and Bill Berry shared memories from Reflection Studios, noting that the whole band stayed in one hotel room while recording. Michael Stipe also added that they had a run-in with Jim & Tammy Faye Baker's evangelical show The PTL Club who also used the studio. Read those in full, and listen to Murmur, below.

