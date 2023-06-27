R.E.M. release ‘Strange Currencies’ EP, share new video ft ‘The Bear’

If you've watched FX/Hulu series The Bear (and you should), you know they use a lot of R.E.M.'s music on the soundtrack. In particular, Monster single "Strange Currencies" has been used more than once and serves as one of the series theme cues; it was used in the trailer for the just-released second season. R.E.M. have now released a new video for the remix of "Strange Currencies" from the Monster deluxe edition that mixes scenes from The Bear with footage from R.E.M.’s Road Movie concert documentary.

The band are fans of The Bear. “The Bear is hands down my favorite show of last year – I cannot wait to dive into episodes for Season 2," says Michael Stipe. "Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter...the best people at any party are always in the kitchen!” Adds bassist Mike Mills, “I’m so glad The Bear exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can’t wait to watch more of it."

R.E.M. have also released a new Strange Currencies EP that includes the original version of the song, the remix, and the Road Movie version. Listen to that below as well.

The Bear Season 2 soundtrack also features The Replacements (also a topic of conversation in an episode), Pearl Jam, Liz Phair, The Durutti Column, Brian Eno and lots more.