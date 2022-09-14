R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges

After being found guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges a year ago and sentenced to 30 years in prison, R. Kelly has now been convicted on child pornography charges, The Chicago Tribune reports. A federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly on six of the thirteen counts he was charged with. He was acquitted of seven other counts, relating to conspiracy to receive child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

More from Chicago Tribune:

The verdict comes 14 years after Kelly’s infamous acquittal on similar charges in Cook County, which were based on a single video of Kelly allegedly abusing Jane in the hot tub room of his former home on West George Street in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors have said Jane lied to a state grand jury investigating that tape, claiming she wasn’t the girl depicted and that she and Kelly had never had a sexual relationship. Her absence at the 2008 trial was the defining factor in the jury’s finding of not guilty.

Prosecutors in Kelly’s current case have alleged her silence was no accident, but the result of a yearslong criminal conspiracy by Kelly and his co-defendants to keep Jane and other minor victims from cooperating with law enforcement and to buy back and cover up incriminating sex videos Kelly had made.

After maintaining a relationship with Kelly for years afterward, Jane began cooperating three years ago with a federal investigation initiated after the airing of the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”