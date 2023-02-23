R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes, The New York Times reports. The new sentence is in addition to his previous sentence of 30 years in prison over racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but the judge ruled he'd be able to serve all but one year of the sentences at the same time.

Federal prosecutors had called for Kelly to serve 25 additional years after the 30, bringing up his "lack of remorse" over his crimes. "The only way to ensure he will not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” prosecutor Jeannice Williams Appenteng said on Thursday.

Kelly was convicted of six of the thirteen charges against him by a federal jury in Chicago, including three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity, and three counts of producing sex tapes involving a minor. He was acquitted of charges relating to conspiracy to receive child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.