R. Ring (Kelley Deal & Mike Montgomery) get in the groove on new single “Def Sup”

Kelley Deal and Mike Montgomery are gearing up to release their second R. Ring album, War Poems, We Rested, and here's another early taste. "Def Sup" is slinky and just a little funky, thanks to a groovy bassline and a killer beat, both courtesy Bat Fangs' Laura King.

“I had this beat in my head and I recorded it with Charles Chace (Speed Stick) at his Beep Wave Studio," says King. "We chopped it up a bit, then I recorded a bass track that seemed fitting. Charles added some angular guitar solos. I knew then that I had to take the tracks to Mike and Kelley to finish the song. They painted their magic on it and it really started to take shape and make sense. The words came from the excitement of a new relationship and promising self identity."

The video for "Def Sup," directed by Matthew Welch, was shot in the streets and tunnels of NYC and premieres in this post. Watch below.

War Poems, We Rested is out January 27 via Don Giovanni.