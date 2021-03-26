Raccoon City giving ‘Nightlife’ remastered, expanded reissue, share new song (listen to both)

As mentioned, Australian screamo/post-hardcore band Raccoon City (fka Raccoon City Police Department) are gearing up to release their first new album in seven years (including recent single "Carnation," which we named one of the best punk songs of January), but first, they'll reissue their great 2014 album Nightlife on Dog Knights. The album's been remastered, it has a new artwork layout and features the "new" band name (aka no "Police Department"), and it tacks on the songs "Adults" and "Children" from Raccoon City's 2015 split with Tired Minds. Pre-order it here.

We're premiering the stream of the full remastered, expanded album, and if you've never heard this album, this would be a good time to change that. As I've written before, Raccoon City kind of sound like Australia's answer to Pianos Become The Teeth. They make a similar mix of post-rocky screamo and anthemic emo/post-hardcore, but they also put their own spin on it, and Nightlife is some of the most intense 2010s post-hardcore I've heard. This album deserves to be much better known in the Western hemisphere, and hopefully this reissue will help change that. Listen below.

Raccoon City have also released the second single off their upcoming LP, which is called Mire, "Nocturnus." "'Nocturnus' is a song about shedding your skin, becoming a new person and learning to love who you have become," the band tells us. "It was the first song we wrote for the new album and felt like a breath of fresh air. We have all done a lot of personal growing over the years while we were on hiatus and this song felt like a fresh start for us all. With new members and new outlooks on life the lyrics to the song reflect practising self love and realising our own worth."

Like "Carnation," "Nocturnus" is a very promising taste of this upcoming album, and it pushes Raccoon City's sound to polar opposite extremes. The quiet, atmospheric parts are much more somber on this one, and the chaotic parts are much more chaotic. It's a hell of a song, and you can hear that below too.

