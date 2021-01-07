Raccoon City release intense post-hardcore song off first album in 7 years

Australian screamo/post-hardcore band Raccoon City (fka Raccoon City Police Department) put out their killer debut album Nightlife in 2014 before going on hiatus, but they returned in 2019 with a slight lineup change, and now they've released their first new song since getting back together, "Carnation." The band tells Tone Deaf that the song is about "corporate Australia, and politicians not doing enough to help in the wake of national tragedies," and it's a genuinely intense post-hardcore song that feels like a leap forward from the already-great Nightlife. It's a half-screamed, half-clean-sung song that reminds me a bit of Pianos Become the Teeth, but Raccoon City make it their own and they're very, very good at it.

Listen and watch the video (directed by bassist Mariah Anzil) below. The band's new album is expected in mid-2021 via Dog Knights, who will also be reissuing Nightlife with two bonus tracks and new artwork. Revisit that album below too.