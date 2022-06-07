Rachel Bobbitt shares “What About The Kids” from new EP, touring w/ Indigo De Souza & Men I Trust

Nova Scotia-born, Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt is releasing a new EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse, on July 15 via Fantasy Records. She co-produced it with Justice Der, and it was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht - see the cover art and tracklist below.

The EP includes recent singles "More" and "Gemini Ties," and she's sharing a third single, "What About The Kids," which you can watch the video for below. It's another melancholy, evocative indie rock track, and Rachel says it's about "navigating familial loss. Sometimes, in traumatic situations, parents naturally want to shield their children from the ugliness of the world. While this is a completely understandable reaction, it can create a feeling of isolation within the family. There’s truly no right or wrong way to grieve, the only thing we can try to do is grieve together."

Rachel has a few tour dates lined up this summer supporting Indigo De Souza, Men I Trust and Bad Bad Hats. She'll be in NYC for a show with Bad Bad Hats on August 6 at Mercury Lounge. See all dates below.

RACHEL BOBBITT - THE CEILING COULD COLLAPSE TRACKLIST

1. More

2. Watch and See

3. Gemini Ties

4. Bandages

5. What About The Kids

6. For Keeps

RACHEL BOBBITT: 2022 TOUR

6/24 - Montreal, QC @ L’esco ^

6/25 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Lounge ^

8/4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

8/6 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ~

8/7 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

^ w/ Indigo De Souza

* w/ Men I Trust

~ w/ Bad Bad Hats