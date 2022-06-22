Rachika Nayar announces new LP, playing shows (hear “Heaven Come Crashing” ft. Maria BC)

Brooklyn-based musician and composer Rachika Nayar announced her second LP, Heaven Come Crashing, due out August 26 via NNA Tapes. It's her second full-length album, the follow-up to last year's Our Hands Against The Dark, and she composed, produced, and mixed it, with additional mixing by Carlos Hernandez and mastering by Black Knoll Studio. See the cover art and tracklist below.

She's shared the first single and title track, which features Maria BC (they also appear on another song, "Our Wretched Fate"). "Heaven Come Crashing" builds to blissful, shimmering, widescreen electro-pop, with Maria's haunting, ghostly vocals adding atmosphere. Watch the accompanying video below.

Rachika has some shows coming up this summer and fall, including a Brooklyn show at Public Records on October 1. See all dates below.

Maria BC just released their fantastic new album Hyaline.

RACHIKA NAYAR - HEAVEN COME CRASHING TRACKLIST

1. "Our Wretched Fantasy"

2. "Tetramorph"

3. "Death & Limerence"

4. "Nausea"

5. "Promises"

6. "Gayatri"

7. "Heaven Come Crashing" (ft. maria bc)

8. "Sleepless"

9. "The Price of Serenity"

10. “Our Wretched Fate” (feat. maria bc)

RACHIKA NAYAR: 2022 TOUR

July 8: Viseu, Portugal @ Jardin Efemeros Festival

July 10: Prague, Czech Republic @ Creepy Teepee Festival

July 16: Urjala, Finland @ Mitäs Mitäs Mitäs Festival

July 29: Seattle, Washington @ Fremont Abbey

July 31: Victoria, Canada @ Wonderment Festival

Sept 12: London, England @ Cafe Oto

Sept 13: Glasgow, Scotland @ Glad Cafe

Oct 1: Brooklyn, New York @ Public Records

Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois @ Sleeping Village

Oct 8: Los Angeles, California @ 2220