Radiator Hospital announce new LP ‘Can’t Make Any Promises’ & tour dates, share new song

Radiator Hospital haven't released a proper new album since 2019's Sings "Music for Daydreaming" and they've been pretty quiet in the years since then, but that's finally about to change. The band announced a new album, Can't Make Any Promises, due May 25 via Salinas Records (pre-order). The album was recorded with frequent collaborator Kyle Gilbride of Swearin', and the first taste is "Yr Head," a 90-second lo-fi power pop song with the same warm, fuzzy, unique appeal that fueled Radiator Hospital's early records. Check out the song and its animated video (by Nick Berger) below.

Radiator Hospital also have upcoming shows in June in Philly, Baltimore, DC, and NYC (Ridgewood's TV Eye on June 5). All dates are listed below.

Radiator Hospital leader Sam Cook-Parrott is also currently playing in Paper Bee, who just announced their new album Thaw, Freeze, Thaw last week.

Tracklist

1. I Can Handle It

2. Sweet Punisher

3. Yr Head

4. Reason 2 Be

5. Warming World

6. Cartoon Logic

7. Bette (& Me)

8. Spinning

9. Can't Stand Myself

10. Kill2Die

Radiator Hospital -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

6/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

6/04 - Washington, DC @ Comet

6/05 - New York, NY @ TV Eye