Radiohead announce ‘Kid A’ / ‘Amnesiac’ combined reissue, share unreleased song “If You Say the Word”

As they've been hinting, Radiohead are releasing a joint reissue of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac that will be out this fall. It's titled KID A MNESIA and will be out November 5 via XL. (Preorder on vinyl.) The triple disc set includes remastered editions of the two albums as well as a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, that features unearthed songs from the same sessions, including "alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-Sides," was well as never-before-heard track "If You Say the Word” and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around.” You can listen to "If You Say the Word” now, below.

The are a few different editions available, including a Deluxe LP that is pressed on half-speed mastered cream vinyl with a 36-page hardback art book. There's also Kid Amnesiette, a limited, numbered edition of 5000 double cassette that also includes b-sides from the Kid A / Amnesiac era and the hardback art book. There are also red and black vinyl editions, as well as a 3-CD set, and digital.

There's still more. There are two books from Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood : KID A MNESIA Art Book which is "a 300-page celebration of the process and artwork created for Kid A and Amnesiac"; and FEAR STALKS THE LAND! which is "B&W paperback in which Yorke and Donwood’s notes, lyrics and sketches are gathered together."

Check out the Kid Amnesiae tracklist below.

In other news, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's side project The Smile (with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet) made their debut on a Glastonbury live stream in May and reportedly have an album on the way.

KID AMNESIAE tracklist:

SIDE 1

LIKE SPINNING PLATES (‘WHY US?’ VERSION)

UNTITLED V1

FOG (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)

IF YOU SAY THE WORD

FOLLOW ME AROUND

SIDE 2

PULK/PULL (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)

UNTITLED V2

THE MORNING BELL (IN THE DARK VERSION)

PYRAMID STRINGS

ALT. FAST TRACK

UNTITLED V3

HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS