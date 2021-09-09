Radiohead announce KID A MNESIA “Exhibition” for PlayStation & PC (watch trailer)

Radiohead just announced a combined reissue of Kid A and Amnesiac, KID A MNESIA (pre-order on vinyl), and to accompany it they've partnered with Epic Games, who developed Fortnite, Gears of War, and more, on "KID A MNESIA Exhibition," which a press release describes as "an upside-down digital/analog universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich. It commemorates the coming of age of Radiohead’s records, Kid A and Amnesiac."

It will be available to download in November for PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac in November, and you can watch a teaser trailer below.

Pre-order KID A MNESIA on vinyl here, and stream previously unheard track "If You Say The Word" below.