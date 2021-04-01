Radiohead are on TikTok now. Here’s their first post

Radiohead have officially joined TikTok. Their first post features the band's Chieftain Mews character as a news (or, "mews") anchor in what looks like one of those 1960s sci-fi movies that tried to predict what the 21st century would be like. "Tick, tock, tick, tock, this is your wakeup call," he says. No idea if they're teasing something new or just having some fun on TikTok (or making some kind of April Fool's joke), but you can watch it and try to figure that out for yourself: