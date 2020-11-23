Radiohead auctioning Thom Yorke’s “Lotus Flower” bowler for charity

Radiohead are auctioning off a piece of music video memorabilia for charity. Thom Yorke's iconic bowler hat, worn while dancing his way through the "Lotus Flower" video, is for sale on eBay. The inside has been signed, and proceeds to go Cahonas Scotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness.

As of Monday at 11:30 AM, the auction is up to £5,000.00, or approximately $6.6k USD, with six days still to go. If you decide to bid, good luck!

Radiohead recently released a statement on a new hearing investigating Domenic Cugliari, the engineer responsible for the design of their Toronto stage that collapsed in 2012.

Meanwhile, it's always a good time to appreciate The King of Limbs.