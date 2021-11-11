Radiohead detail virtual KID A MNESIA “Exhibition” (watch new trailer)

As mentioned, Radiohead have "an upside-down digital/analog universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac albums," "KID A MNESIA Exhibition," coming out this month on Playstation 5, PC, and Mac. We now know a little bit more about it, including when it comes out -- on November 18 via Epic Games.

The "exhibition," which has been in the work for nearly two years, was originally planned as an in-person installation that would debut in London and travel to NYC, Tokyo, Paris and more, but because of "a confluence of events including but not limited to laws of zoning and physics and Covid-19," it's gone virtual. According to a press release, it can also "be considered a mutant re-engineering of KID A MNESIA," which came out on Friday (11/5); find our review HERE.

There's also a new trailer for "KID A MNESIA Exhibition," which you can watch below.