Radiohead have joined Bandcamp with full studio discography

Radiohead have joined Bandcamp, making their full studio discography available, from Pablo Honey through A Moon Shaped Pool, as well as the I Might Be Wrong live album, OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017, TKOL RMX 1234567, and In Rainbows (Disk 2). You can also pre-order the upcoming KID A MNESIA reissue set that's out November 5.

Before you get too excited, the band have primarily made their albums available to purchase via Bandcamp, which you can then either stream or download in a variety of formats. Radiohead have made one song from each record available to stream for free. It's exciting they're on there, though, and something to keep in mind for the next Bandcamp Friday. Check it out on Radiohead's Bandcamp page.