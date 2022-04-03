Radiohead offshoot The Smile share “Pana-vision”; Thom Yorke shares “That’s How Horses Are”

The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have shared another song, "Pana-vision." The is the fourth song we've gotten from them and piano is the lead instrument here, with an ascending chord pattern that is both jazzy and baroque and changes keys a few times. This is another good one, and you can watch the visualizer, featuring animated by Sabrina Nichols using Stanley Donwood's artwork, below.

Meanwhile, Thom Yorke has shared "That's How Horses Are," which is one of two songs he recorded for BBC/HBO Max series Peaky Blinders. The other, "5.17," was released in March). It's a spare Satie-esque piano instrumental and you can listen to that below, too.

The Smile are touring this summer.