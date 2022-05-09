Radiohead offshoot The Smile share “Thin Thing”; debut album out this week

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's new band The Smile (with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner) are releasing their Nigel Godrich-produced debut album A Light for Attracting Attention this Friday (5/13) via XL, and ahead of its release they've just shared a sixth track from it, "Thin Thing" (which you may have already seen live footage of). It's a jittery art rock song, and like lead single "You Will Never Work In Television Again," it wouldn't have sounded out of place in Radiohead's guitar-fueled mid 2000s era. Check out the song and its video below.

A mix of performances from The Smile's recent London shows are currently streaming on Thom Yorke's Sonos station up until the release of the new album. In other news, Thom Yorke's Suspiria soundtrack is back on (pink) vinyl.