Radiohead offshoot The Smile share third single “Skrting on the Surface” (watch the video)

The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have shared a third single (that will all likely be on their anticipated, still-to-be-announced debut album). "Skrting on the Surface," a song that's been performed live by Radiohead and Thom Yorke solo a few times over the last 10+ years, is The Smile's most atmospheric single yet, with eerie woodwinds backing skeletal guitarwork and skittering, jazzy percussion.

The striking black and white video for "Skrting on the Surface" was once again made by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin and was shot in the disused Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall UK, with Thom Yorke as a toiling miner. Jenkin actually hand developed the film using water from the mine. You can watch that, and compare to Radiohead and Thom Yorke solo renditions, below.

The Smile will be on tour for much of May, June and July with a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. All dates are listed below.

THE SMILE - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAY

16TH HALA ZAGREB, CROATIA

17TH GASOMETER, VIENNA, AUSTRIA

19TH FORUM KARLIN, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

20TH TEMPODROM, BERLIN, GERMANY

23RD CIRKUS, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

24TH SENTRUM SCENE, OSLO, NORWAY

27TH PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

29TH ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON, UK

30TH ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON, UK

JUNE

1ST USHER HALL, EDINBURGH, UK

2ND ALBERT HALL, MANCHESTER, UK

4TH L'AÉRONEF, LILLE, FRANCE

6TH PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

7TH PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

8 TH LES NUITS DE FOURVIÈRE, LYON, FRANCE

10TH PRIMAVERA SOUND, BARCELONA, SPAIN

12TH FESTIVAL VYV LES SOLIDARITES, DIJON, FRANCE

24TH LA MAGNIFIQUE SOCIETY, REIMS, FRANCE

25TH TW CLASSIC FESTIVAL, WERCHTER, BELGIUM

27TH THE NEUMÜNSTER ABBAYE, LUXEMBOURG

29TH OPEN'ER FESTIVAL, GDYNIA, POLAND

JULY

1ST ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, DENMARK

1ST-3RD DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL, NETHERLANDS

5TH POBLE ESPANYOL, BARCELONA, SPAIN

6TH NOCHES DEL BOTÁNICO, MADRID, SPAIN

8TH LISBON COLISEUM, LISBON, PORTUGAL

11TH FESTIVAL DE NÎMES, NÎMES, FRANCE

12TH MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL, SWITZERLAND

14TH FABRIQUE MILANO, MILAN, ITALY

15TH PIAZZA TRENTO TRIESTE, FERRARA, ITALY

17TH ARENA SFERISTERIO, MACERATA MC, ITALY

18TH CAVEA - AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA, ROME, ITALY

20TH TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA, TAORMINA, ITALY