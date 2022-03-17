Radiohead offshoot The Smile share third single “Skrting on the Surface” (watch the video)
The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have shared a third single (that will all likely be on their anticipated, still-to-be-announced debut album). "Skrting on the Surface," a song that's been performed live by Radiohead and Thom Yorke solo a few times over the last 10+ years, is The Smile's most atmospheric single yet, with eerie woodwinds backing skeletal guitarwork and skittering, jazzy percussion.
The striking black and white video for "Skrting on the Surface" was once again made by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin and was shot in the disused Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall UK, with Thom Yorke as a toiling miner. Jenkin actually hand developed the film using water from the mine. You can watch that, and compare to Radiohead and Thom Yorke solo renditions, below.
The Smile will be on tour for much of May, June and July with a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. All dates are listed below.
THE SMILE - 2022 TOUR DATES
MAY
16TH HALA ZAGREB, CROATIA
17TH GASOMETER, VIENNA, AUSTRIA
19TH FORUM KARLIN, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
20TH TEMPODROM, BERLIN, GERMANY
23RD CIRKUS, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
24TH SENTRUM SCENE, OSLO, NORWAY
27TH PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
29TH ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON, UK
30TH ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON, UK
JUNE
1ST USHER HALL, EDINBURGH, UK
2ND ALBERT HALL, MANCHESTER, UK
4TH L'AÉRONEF, LILLE, FRANCE
6TH PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE
7TH PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE
8 TH LES NUITS DE FOURVIÈRE, LYON, FRANCE
10TH PRIMAVERA SOUND, BARCELONA, SPAIN
12TH FESTIVAL VYV LES SOLIDARITES, DIJON, FRANCE
24TH LA MAGNIFIQUE SOCIETY, REIMS, FRANCE
25TH TW CLASSIC FESTIVAL, WERCHTER, BELGIUM
27TH THE NEUMÜNSTER ABBAYE, LUXEMBOURG
29TH OPEN'ER FESTIVAL, GDYNIA, POLAND
JULY
1ST ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, DENMARK
1ST-3RD DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL, NETHERLANDS
5TH POBLE ESPANYOL, BARCELONA, SPAIN
6TH NOCHES DEL BOTÁNICO, MADRID, SPAIN
8TH LISBON COLISEUM, LISBON, PORTUGAL
11TH FESTIVAL DE NÎMES, NÎMES, FRANCE
12TH MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL, SWITZERLAND
14TH FABRIQUE MILANO, MILAN, ITALY
15TH PIAZZA TRENTO TRIESTE, FERRARA, ITALY
17TH ARENA SFERISTERIO, MACERATA MC, ITALY
18TH CAVEA - AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA, ROME, ITALY
20TH TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA, TAORMINA, ITALY