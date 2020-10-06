Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson & more sets streaming for virtual ACL Fest

Like many other festivals this year, ACL will be holding a streaming edition in lieu of their usual two weekends worth of in-person events. ACL Fest 2020 will stream on what would've been the fest's first weekend, from Friday, October 9 - Sunday, October 11, starting at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) each night. It'll feature archival footage of previous years' performances from Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Phish, Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, LCD Soundsystem, Billie Eilish, Queens of the Stone Age, The xx, St. Vincent, Spoon, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sylvan Esso, Phoenix, Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr. and more, as well as appearances from Matthew McConaughey, Shakey Graves, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and others.

The fest will also be raising money for Michelle Obama's voting initiative When We All Vote, community COVID-19 relief fund All Together ATX, the Equal Justice Initiative, and Austin Parks Foundation, as well as selling a new line of merch.

Find the full lineup, schedule, and streaming links below.

FRIDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

8:05pm Durand Jones & The Indications (2018)

8:45pm Mélat presented by Austin Parks Foundation

8:50pm Paul Cauthen sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

9:10pm Commitment to Community: Salesforce’s Make Change

9:30pm Spoon (2017)

9:50pm Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (2016)

10:10pm Texas Monthly Presents: On The Road Again

10:15pm Willie Nelson (2016)

11:20pm Twenty One Pilots (2015)

11:50pm Billie Eilish (2019)

SATURDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

8:05pm Sylvan Esso (2018)

8:20pm ZHU (2017)

8:50pm Phoenix (2018)

9:05pm Education: Salesforce’s Make Change

9:20pm Otis The Destroyer presented by Austin Parks Foundation

9:25pm Black Pumas sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

10:15pm Juanes

10:50pm St. Vincent (2018)

11:10pm LCD Soundsystem (2010)

11:30pm Radiohead (2016)

12:30am Queens of the Stone Age (2013)

SUNDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

7:05pm Alabama Shakes (2015)

7:20pm String Cheese Incident (2003)

7:50pm Los Coast presented by Austin Parks Foundation

8:00pm Mobley sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

8:55pm Jackie Vinson presented by Austin Parks Foundation

9:00pm Gary Clark Jr. (2019)

9:30pm Paul McCartney (2018)

10:15pm The xx (2017)

10:45pm My Morning Jacket (2011)

11:20pm Phish (2010)