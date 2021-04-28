Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Dinosaur Jr & more design bikes for charity auction

Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Enrique Iglesias, and Neko Case have teamed with Brompton, the London-based folding bike makers, to create one-of-a-kind bikes that will be auctioned off to raise money for the ailing touring and concert industry in the wake of the pandemic.

The auction runs from May 28 through June 12 via Greenhouse Auctions and proceeds will go to Crew Nation, "a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the near-total pause on concerts during COVID-19."

"I'm ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that'll be auctioned to raise money and awareness for Crew Nation,” said Radiohead graphic designer Stanley Donwood, who designed the custom Radiohead Brompton M6L for auction. Guitarist Ed O'Brien adds, "Thank you to Brompton for asking us to be a part of their campaign to raise funds for Crew Nation… We love our crew and we love our Brompton bikes."

Says Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, "Collaborating with a company like Brompton is a no-brainer for a band like us that is always moving and appreciates traveling light. Our road crew are our family and we rely on them to bring you the show we play in your town. While some of the gears of industry kept moving this last year, the live music industry ground to a complete stop and has yet to meaningfully resume. Consequently, our crew and the road crews around the world have been unable to do their respective jobs; we’re all very thankful that Crew Nation has stepped in to help bridge the gap until the lights come back on.”

The auction has released pics and specs for the Radiohead, Dinosaur Jr, Rise Against and Oh Wonder bikes, and you can check those out below. Head to the auction site for more details.

Radiohead x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

Design created by Stanley Donwood, often referred to as the sixth member of Radiohead, and the artist responsible for the band's album artwork over the last 20 years.

Multicolour scheme; a compilation of elements from the bands back catalogue of albums

In Rainbows Album graphic on main frame

Radiohead bear logo featured on front of bike

Premium aluminium touchpoints

Brooks C17 All weather saddle

Designed on Brompton Black Edition M6L

--

Rise Against x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

Features print of the band’s New Album Artwork ‘No Where Generation’

Minimalist Black and White aesthetics with bold print overlayed

Band name featured across top of main frame ‘Rise Against’

Designed on Brompton Black Edition M6L

--

Dinosaur Jr. x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

Purple sparkle frame, the favourite colour of band member, J Mascis

Overlayed with a scatter of holographic flowers across the bike

Comes with extra flower decals for owner to further customise

Cow Face artwork serial plate

Designed on a Brompton Superlight M6L

--

Oh Wonder x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

The bike inspiration stems from the concept of 'Happy / Sad Rides' that plays on the Oh Wonder tagline of 'Happy / Sad Songs'. They wanted to highlight the fact that riding bikes is the best action you can take to improve your mental health and stay happy in these uncertain times.

Sleek block colour Khaki colour scheme, with contrasting darker front frame

Oh Wonder Decal on front frame

Includes Brooks Saddle, Tanwall Tyres, and Tan Grips

Designed on Brompton Black Edition M6L