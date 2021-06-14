Radiohead raffling off ‘Kid A’ test pressing for Gig Buddies fundraiser

Radiohead are raffling off a test pressing of 2000's Kid A for charity. They join Slowdive, Mogwai, Frank Turner, IDLES, Florence + The Machine, The National, Fontaines DC, Laura Marling, METZ, Melvins, Billy Nomates, Supergrass, Sharon Van Etten, BEAK>, Thee Oh Sees, Young Fathers and more in donating items to the Gig Buddies Fundraiser Raffle. It was organized by IDLES bassist Adam "Dev" Devonshire, and the description reads, "100% of proceeds from the raffle go to Gig Buddies Bristol and Gig Buddies Cymru, befriending projects that enable and empower people with learning disabilities and/or autistic people to enjoy all the great events going on in Bristol and Wales by pairing them up with new friends with similar interests to attend events with."

"I have seen the wonderful work that Gig Buddies do," Dev says. "It has been an honour for me to be working with them. Live music and events give us so much happiness and everyone deserves to have that joy in their lives!"

Raffle tickets are on sale now, and you can see the full list of prizes below.

In addition to the raffle, there's also a virtual benefit concert streaming on Sunday, June 20, with music from mclusky, Katy J Pearson, Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman, and stand-up comedy from Stewart Lee, Seann Walsh and Josh Weller. Tickets are on sale now.

GIG BUDDIES FUNDRAISER RAFFLE PRIZES

Radiohead – Kid A test pressing

Fender Squire Stratocaster signed by all Gig Buddies live stream performers

IDLES – signed Ultra Mono test pressing + artwork

Slowdive – guitar pedal used by Slowdive

Mogwai – signed Bardo split, Rave Tapes boxed set + As The Love Continues boxed set

Frank Turner – signed ‘Be More Kind’ test pressing

Florence and The Machine – signed book + record

The National – signed photobook + accompanying record

Fontaines DC – signed inlay photo

The Staves – signed record

The Lovely Eggs – signed ‘I Am Moron’ record + CD

Young Knives – orginal canvas by House Of Lords + signed record

Sports Team – tee shirt x2

Iain Sellar – Free tattoo + artwork print

Laura Marling – signed inlay photo

Metz – signed vinyl bundle

Orlando Weeks – Original one off artwork

Big Jeff – Print

Lee Kiernan (IDLES) – Print

Sickboy – original artwork on IDLES gig posters

Exchange – Five 2x ticket bundles to any show

2x tickets to Ritual Union 26/03/22

2x tickets to either Katy J Pearson show at The Louisiana 25/08/21 or 26/08/21

2x tickets to IDLES at Cardiff Arena

2x tickets to the sold out Paul Weller at Bath Forum show 17/11/21

BEAK> – Signed merch bundle

JOHN – God Speed in The National Limit record + signed tour poster

Traams – signed Grin record + test pressing of 4 Songs

TV Priest – Signed Uppers record

Environmental Studies Bundle ft. Julian Cope, John Paul + more

Melvins – Limited edition signed screenprint

Friendly Records – £30 store voucher + tee

Life – Signed merch bundle

Billy Nomates – Signed s/t RSD vinyl

Supergrass – Strange Ones boxed set

Mclusky signed setlists from Gig Buddies show

2x tickets to Ceremony Festival at Bedford Esquires

Fender telecaster guitar

Sharon Van Etten – signed merch bundle

Thee Oh Sees – 2x packs of 4x signed records

Young Fathers – ltd edition blue vinyl of cocoa suagr + tote bag

Declen Mckenna – 2x tickets to Brixton show 18/09/21

Klämp – Signed record + 5 t-shirts