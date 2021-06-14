Radiohead raffling off ‘Kid A’ test pressing for Gig Buddies fundraiser
Radiohead are raffling off a test pressing of 2000's Kid A for charity. They join Slowdive, Mogwai, Frank Turner, IDLES, Florence + The Machine, The National, Fontaines DC, Laura Marling, METZ, Melvins, Billy Nomates, Supergrass, Sharon Van Etten, BEAK>, Thee Oh Sees, Young Fathers and more in donating items to the Gig Buddies Fundraiser Raffle. It was organized by IDLES bassist Adam "Dev" Devonshire, and the description reads, "100% of proceeds from the raffle go to Gig Buddies Bristol and Gig Buddies Cymru, befriending projects that enable and empower people with learning disabilities and/or autistic people to enjoy all the great events going on in Bristol and Wales by pairing them up with new friends with similar interests to attend events with."
"I have seen the wonderful work that Gig Buddies do," Dev says. "It has been an honour for me to be working with them. Live music and events give us so much happiness and everyone deserves to have that joy in their lives!"
Raffle tickets are on sale now, and you can see the full list of prizes below.
In addition to the raffle, there's also a virtual benefit concert streaming on Sunday, June 20, with music from mclusky, Katy J Pearson, Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman, and stand-up comedy from Stewart Lee, Seann Walsh and Josh Weller. Tickets are on sale now.
GIG BUDDIES FUNDRAISER RAFFLE PRIZES
Radiohead – Kid A test pressing
Fender Squire Stratocaster signed by all Gig Buddies live stream performers
IDLES – signed Ultra Mono test pressing + artwork
Slowdive – guitar pedal used by Slowdive
Mogwai – signed Bardo split, Rave Tapes boxed set + As The Love Continues boxed set
Frank Turner – signed ‘Be More Kind’ test pressing
Florence and The Machine – signed book + record
The National – signed photobook + accompanying record
Fontaines DC – signed inlay photo
The Staves – signed record
The Lovely Eggs – signed ‘I Am Moron’ record + CD
Young Knives – orginal canvas by House Of Lords + signed record
Sports Team – tee shirt x2
Iain Sellar – Free tattoo + artwork print
Laura Marling – signed inlay photo
Metz – signed vinyl bundle
Orlando Weeks – Original one off artwork
Big Jeff – Print
Lee Kiernan (IDLES) – Print
Sickboy – original artwork on IDLES gig posters
Exchange – Five 2x ticket bundles to any show
2x tickets to Ritual Union 26/03/22
2x tickets to either Katy J Pearson show at The Louisiana 25/08/21 or 26/08/21
2x tickets to IDLES at Cardiff Arena
2x tickets to the sold out Paul Weller at Bath Forum show 17/11/21
BEAK> – Signed merch bundle
JOHN – God Speed in The National Limit record + signed tour poster
Traams – signed Grin record + test pressing of 4 Songs
TV Priest – Signed Uppers record
Environmental Studies Bundle ft. Julian Cope, John Paul + more
Melvins – Limited edition signed screenprint
Friendly Records – £30 store voucher + tee
Life – Signed merch bundle
Billy Nomates – Signed s/t RSD vinyl
Supergrass – Strange Ones boxed set
Mclusky signed setlists from Gig Buddies show
2x tickets to Ceremony Festival at Bedford Esquires
Fender telecaster guitar
Sharon Van Etten – signed merch bundle
Thee Oh Sees – 2x packs of 4x signed records
Young Fathers – ltd edition blue vinyl of cocoa suagr + tote bag
Declen Mckenna – 2x tickets to Brixton show 18/09/21
Klämp – Signed record + 5 t-shirts