Radiohead say “8 years too late” on stage collapse negligence ruling

Radiohead have shared a new statement following a recent hearing investigating Domenic Cugliari, the engineer who had been responsible for the design of the stage at Toronto's Downsview Park that collapsed in June of 2012, killing drum technician Scott Johnson. During the hearing, conducted by the Discipline Committee of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, Radiohead write that Cugliari "has acknowledged...his catalogue of errors and the negligence on his part that led to the stage collapse and Scott’s death."

"These admissions are 8 years too late," they continue. "If the evidence now accepted by Mr Cugliari had been agreed at the original court case brought against him, @livenation and the contractor Optex Staging, it would have been complete in one day, with a very different outcome and some justice would have been delivered. As it is, Mr Cugliari has now retired and, is seemingly beyond any legal recrimination."

"This is a sad day," they write. "Our thoughts and love are, as ever, with Scott’s parents, Ken and Sue Johnson, his family and friends, and our crew."

Charges were filed against Live Nation, scaffolding contractor Optex Staging and Services, and Cugliari by Ontario's Ministry of Labour in 2013. After years of delays, however, an Ontario judge stayed the charges in 2017, signaling that the case wouldn't go to trial.

Ontario's chief coroner held an inquest into the tragedy earlier this year, about which Radiohead said, "The Jury have made sound and practical recommendations to prevent such an accident happening again and to ensure the future safety of show crews and audiences. It's up to all of us now to make sure that these recommendations are implemented."